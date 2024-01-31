Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Toast (NYSE:TOST)

Equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TOST. Piper Sandler cut Toast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Toast from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Toast from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Toast from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.65.

TOST opened at $18.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.55. Toast has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.28 and a beta of 1.65.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Toast had a negative return on equity of 27.94% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toast will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Toast news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $29,945.58. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 383,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,663,639.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Toast news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $886,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,610,342.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $29,945.58. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 383,188 shares in the company, valued at $6,663,639.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 476,287 shares of company stock worth $8,034,089. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Toast by 3,508.4% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,007,000 after acquiring an additional 17,541,796 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Toast by 149.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,007,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,896,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191,595 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Toast by 40.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,305,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655,409 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Toast by 23.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toast in the second quarter valued at $111,554,000. 60.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

