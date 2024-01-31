Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target to $48.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.95% from the stock’s previous close.

JCI has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Vertical Research cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.64.

JCI traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,471,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,289,986. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.22. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $70.43. The stock has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 103,892 shares of company stock worth $5,435,042 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 145.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

