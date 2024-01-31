Royal Bank of Canada Trims Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Target Price to $85.00

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 24.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Longbow Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.40.

WHR stock traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,058,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.23 and a 200 day moving average of $125.31. Whirlpool has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $160.74.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 40.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.6% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 52.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.4% during the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 88.3% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

