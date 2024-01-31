Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.97 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.89. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ current full-year earnings is $7.61 per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.67.

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $111.80 on Monday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52-week low of $77.18 and a 52-week high of $114.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is currently 114.58%.

In related news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $151,289.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,706,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total value of $1,452,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 301,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,188,931.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $151,289.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,706,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,380 shares of company stock worth $3,054,689 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 24,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

