Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 17,454 Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Stock

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 17,454 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $137,013.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,550,829 shares in the company, valued at $20,024,007.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 736 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.13 per share, with a total value of $5,983.68.

On Friday, January 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 613 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.13 per share, with a total value of $4,983.69.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 41,363 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $333,799.41.

On Monday, January 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 409 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.08 per share, with a total value of $3,304.72.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,438 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.74 per share, with a total value of $11,130.12.

On Monday, December 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 13,536 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $104,362.56.

On Thursday, December 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,180 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.74 per share, with a total value of $55,573.20.

On Thursday, November 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 348 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $2,613.48.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 13,374 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.39 per share, with a total value of $98,833.86.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $73.50.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MAV traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,388. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $8.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.46.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. This is an increase from Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 20.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 18.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 298,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 46,254 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 6.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 154.9% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 371,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 225,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the first quarter worth $108,000.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

