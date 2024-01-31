Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Sanmina updated its Q2 guidance to $1.20-1.30 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to 1.200-1.300 EPS.

Sanmina Price Performance

Sanmina stock opened at $64.91 on Wednesday. Sanmina has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $69.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SANM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanmina

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Sanmina by 85.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

