Sapphire (SAPP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $15.82 Million

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 31st. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $15.82 million and approximately $3,888.64 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,299.19 or 0.05399909 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.69 or 0.00081482 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00026901 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00014144 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00021578 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006807 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000377 BTC.

About Sapphire

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,631,377,209 coins and its circulating supply is 1,610,747,786 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

