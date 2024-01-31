Savant Capital LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Savant Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,906 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 41,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Carlsbad Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,965,000. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.8% during the third quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 14,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 95,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SCHZ opened at $46.34 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $47.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.05 and a 200-day moving average of $45.18.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

