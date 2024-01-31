Savant Capital LLC Sells 323 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Savant Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 70,686.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957,665 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $397,373,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,008 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at about $107,472,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 7,204.3% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,293,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens dropped their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sysco

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $80.82 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $80.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.