Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 305 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,164,000 after buying an additional 21,755,906 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $918,324,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 98,060.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 957,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,811,000 after acquiring an additional 956,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 107,898.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 896,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,120,000 after acquiring an additional 895,556 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

VUG stock traded down $4.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $320.16. 258,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,185. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.21. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $224.00 and a 1-year high of $326.76. The company has a market cap of $104.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

