Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. American Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. American Planning Services Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Zevin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,095,000.

Shares of VOO traded down $3.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $447.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,215,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,103,625. The stock has a market cap of $358.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.76 and a 1-year high of $451.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $432.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $414.25.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

