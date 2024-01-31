Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.34 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQLT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,546,525,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 26,493,497.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,493,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,172,000 after buying an additional 26,493,497 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,841,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,161,000 after buying an additional 13,665,919 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3,985.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,166,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,688,000 after buying an additional 6,015,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $196,750,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IQLT traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $37.73. 349,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,167. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.28. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $32.28 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

