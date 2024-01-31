Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,778,659,000 after acquiring an additional 222,556,396 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,707,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,656,795,000 after buying an additional 276,413 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,306,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,626,597,000 after buying an additional 81,680 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,657,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,366,428,000 after buying an additional 110,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,457,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,923,000 after buying an additional 22,075 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.17. 267,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,713,312. The company has a market capitalization of $53.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $167.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.