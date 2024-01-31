Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,744 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. State Street Corp raised its position in Tesla by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,254,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431,570 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,656,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,484,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,559 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tesla by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,132,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292,464 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,583 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. HSBC started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Tesla from $227.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Tesla from $229.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.86.

TSLA stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.92. The company had a trading volume of 33,474,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,108,250. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $603.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.37 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

