Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 437,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,491 shares during the period. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF makes up about 2.0% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $10,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIHP. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 44.5% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 166,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 33,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF stock remained flat at $25.70 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,960 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00.

About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

