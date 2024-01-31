Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.37% of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000.
Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 1.1 %
NYSEARCA:FDMO traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $54.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,297. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.41 and a 200 day moving average of $49.54. The stock has a market cap of $169.54 million, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.96. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $42.18 and a 12-month high of $55.37.
Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile
The Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (FDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index large-cap US stocks selected for positive momentum signals. FDMO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.
