Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.37% of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000.

Get Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:FDMO traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $54.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,297. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.41 and a 200 day moving average of $49.54. The stock has a market cap of $169.54 million, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.96. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $42.18 and a 12-month high of $55.37.

Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (FDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index large-cap US stocks selected for positive momentum signals. FDMO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.