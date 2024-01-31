Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PM. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 950.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE:PM traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,188,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,589,601. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $141.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.85.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

