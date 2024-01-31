Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 19,980 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,980 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up 1.2% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $6,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,227,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,364,000 after purchasing an additional 457,343 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,919,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,165,000 after acquiring an additional 89,212 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,207,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,416,000 after acquiring an additional 61,382 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,095,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,249,000 after buying an additional 181,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,584,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,324,000 after acquiring an additional 137,311 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

MTUM traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $168.69. 533,948 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.14. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

