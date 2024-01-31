Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 235 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,514,868,000 after purchasing an additional 345,185,954 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,336,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,771,000 after purchasing an additional 150,056 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,762,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,342 shares during the period. Matson Money. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 4,156,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,708,000 after acquiring an additional 120,350 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $234,424,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.94. 574,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,219. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.21 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.38.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

