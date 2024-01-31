Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 750 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

EEM stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.70. 6,678,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,782,949. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $42.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.02.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

