Scarborough Advisors LLC Has $7.33 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Scarborough Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 75.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,041 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.09. 1,261,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,431,747. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $190.18 and a 12 month high of $244.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.99. The firm has a market cap of $341.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

