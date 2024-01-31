Scarborough Advisors LLC Has $734,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Scarborough Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 88.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,627 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHA. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,025,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.26. 245,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,515. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $48.17. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.43.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

