Scarborough Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Scarborough Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 98.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,968 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.59. 123,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,152. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $126.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.51 and its 200-day moving average is $112.47.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.189 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

