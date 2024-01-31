Scarborough Advisors LLC Purchases 36,833 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,833 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 1.1% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 672,400 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $100,880,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2,134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 577,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,009,000 after purchasing an additional 551,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.94. 3,032,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,683,323. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.34. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.19 and a twelve month high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

