Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (RDUS) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 2nd

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1875 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd.

Schnitzer Steel Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 37.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Schnitzer Steel Industries to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ RDUS opened at $27.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.36. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52-week low of $22.34 and a 52-week high of $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $759.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.01 and a beta of 1.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:RDUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $672.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.35 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 7,269 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $180,707.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,513.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Brian Souza sold 4,500 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $105,705.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,836.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 7,269 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $180,707.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,513.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,340 shares of company stock worth $300,590 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schnitzer Steel Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 53.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RDUS has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc, doing business as Radius Recycling, recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap.

