Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $71.10

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $71.10 and last traded at $70.94, with a volume of 26278 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.03.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 57.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 472.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

