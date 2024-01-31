SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Price Performance

SEAC opened at $2.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.14. SeaChange International has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $10.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SeaChange International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 122,509.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 107,808 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the first quarter worth $39,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 20.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 46,461 shares in the last quarter. 33.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

Further Reading

