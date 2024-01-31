Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alaska Air Group in a report issued on Monday, January 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will earn ($1.45) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.00). The consensus estimate for Alaska Air Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.61 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James cut Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Susquehanna cut Alaska Air Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Melius cut Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.43.

NYSE:ALK opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $57.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,461,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $536,225,000 after purchasing an additional 47,871 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,029,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $426,991,000 after purchasing an additional 40,314 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,951,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $422,861,000 after purchasing an additional 660,917 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 13.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,245,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,752,000 after purchasing an additional 491,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,105,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,323,000 after purchasing an additional 91,940 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

