Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.28.

Several brokerages have commented on SHOP. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,365,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,809,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,773 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,735,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,164,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,998,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,749 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,601,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $297,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $82.33 on Wednesday. Shopify has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $83.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.91. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $105.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.47 and a beta of 2.28.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

