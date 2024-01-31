Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
SHO has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shopify
Shopify Stock Performance
See Also
