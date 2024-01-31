Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Shopify from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Shopify from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Shopify from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.28.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $82.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.47 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.91. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $83.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Shopify by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,164,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,998,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,749 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,926,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,233,344,000 after acquiring an additional 634,883 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $414,365,000. Scge Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.9% in the second quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 8,486,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $548,227,000 after acquiring an additional 79,491 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,104,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,052,000 after acquiring an additional 299,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

