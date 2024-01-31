Short Interest in Audinate Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AUDGF) Decreases By 12.5%

Audinate Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AUDGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,800 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the December 31st total of 150,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Audinate Group Price Performance

Shares of AUDGF opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. Audinate Group has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.37.

Get Audinate Group alerts:

Audinate Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Audinate Group Limited develops and sells digital audio visual (AV) networking solutions in Australia and internationally. It provides Dante, a technology platform that distributes digital audio and video signals over computer networks to original equipment manufacturers. The company also offers software products, such as Dante Controller, a real-time network monitoring device; Dante Virtual Soundcard that provides access to various audio devices on the network; Dante Via, a software that delivers multi-channel routing of computer-based audio; Dante Studio; Dante Connect that delivers in-sync audio directly from Dante networks to cloud services; and Dante Domain Manager, as well as Dante AVIO adapter.

Receive News & Ratings for Audinate Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audinate Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.