Short Interest in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Rises By 16.1%

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 468,200 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the December 31st total of 403,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 336,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

CMTL has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.25 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 510.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,476 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 402.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.38 million, a P/E ratio of -7.90, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.61. Comtech Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.87.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $151.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.87 million. Research analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of next-gen telecommunication solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's Satellite and Space Communications segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitates the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms, and frequency converters; and satellite communications and tracking antenna systems, including high precision full motion fixed and mobile X/Y tracking antennas, RF feeds, reflectors, and radomes.

