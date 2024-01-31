Short Interest in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Rises By 16.1%

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 468,200 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the December 31st total of 403,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 336,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CMTL has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.25 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, December 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMTL
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comtech Telecommunications
Comtech Telecommunications Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.38 million, a P/E ratio of -7.90, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.61. Comtech Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.87.
Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $151.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.87 million. Research analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Comtech Telecommunications
Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of next-gen telecommunication solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's Satellite and Space Communications segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitates the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms, and frequency converters; and satellite communications and tracking antenna systems, including high precision full motion fixed and mobile X/Y tracking antennas, RF feeds, reflectors, and radomes.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Comtech Telecommunications
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Does UPS stock going down present an opportunity?
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.