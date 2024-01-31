Short Interest in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Declines By 5.7%

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,490,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the December 31st total of 11,120,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnLink Midstream

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 232.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 198.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream in the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 14.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. 44.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnLink Midstream Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ENLC stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.29. 119,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,830,714. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. EnLink Midstream has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $13.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 2.41.

EnLink Midstream Increases Dividend

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th will be issued a $0.1325 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 26th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 84.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ENLC shares. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Further Reading

