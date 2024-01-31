Short Interest in Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Declines By 9.6%

Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,000 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the December 31st total of 222,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,005.0 days.

Eutelsat Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:EUTLF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.83. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.31. Eutelsat Group has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Eutelsat Group Company Profile

Eutelsat Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides capacity for video services, fixed data, and government services; and capacity in connectivity applications, such as fixed broadband and mobile connectivity. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors.

