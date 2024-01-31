Short Interest in Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Declines By 9.6%

Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,000 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the December 31st total of 222,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,005.0 days.
Eutelsat Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:EUTLF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.83. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.31. Eutelsat Group has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66.
Eutelsat Group Company Profile
