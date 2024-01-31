Short Interest in Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIXW) Declines By 6.0%

Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIXW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the December 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Gores Holdings IX Stock Performance

Shares of GHIXW traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,041. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.16. Gores Holdings IX has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.45.

Get Gores Holdings IX alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gores Holdings IX

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gritstone Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gores Holdings IX by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gritstone Asset Management LLC now owns 152,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42,185 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gores Holdings IX by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 246,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 56,347 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

About Gores Holdings IX

Gores Holdings IX, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings IX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings IX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.