Short Interest in Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Declines By 6.1%

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,500 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the December 31st total of 199,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.7 days. Approximately 13.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of Inspirato stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,843. Inspirato has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $29.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average of $9.70.
Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($6.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.66) by ($3.60). The firm had revenue of $82.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.41 million. As a group, analysts predict that Inspirato will post -15.96 EPS for the current year.
Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed (bucket list) itineraries, and other experiences.
