Short Interest in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Declines By 8.9%

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,950,000 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the December 31st total of 41,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.39.

iQIYI Price Performance

IQ traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.41. 4,295,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,603,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. iQIYI has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $7.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.82.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. iQIYI had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 13.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that iQIYI will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iQIYI by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,802,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,746,000 after acquiring an additional 405,025 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iQIYI by 14.6% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 18,727,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,948 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iQIYI by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,586,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,360,000 after acquiring an additional 269,491 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of iQIYI by 1,117.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,356,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,271,000 after acquiring an additional 15,931,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCEP Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of iQIYI by 22.3% in the third quarter. SCEP Management Ltd now owns 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

