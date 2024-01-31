Short Interest in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Drops By 5.7%

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,300 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the December 31st total of 161,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kimball Electronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,761,000. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 46,442 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 51,494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 19,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 155,658 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,195,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KE traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,745. Kimball Electronics has a 12-month low of $19.52 and a 12-month high of $31.43. The company has a market cap of $609.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $438.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Kimball Electronics will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on KE shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Kimball Electronics in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimball Electronics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Kimball Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

