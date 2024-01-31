Short Interest in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Declines By 9.2%

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the December 31st total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 314,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.
In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $2,641,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,574,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,346,348.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $2,641,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,574,206 shares in the company, valued at $166,346,348.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRYS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 40.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,400,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,416,000 after acquiring an additional 693,852 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 52.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,108,000 after acquiring an additional 366,855 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 485.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 340,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,538,000 after acquiring an additional 282,583 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 4,608.6% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 167,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,428,000 after acquiring an additional 163,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 268.2% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 198,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,315,000 after acquiring an additional 144,661 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ KRYS opened at $116.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.46. Krystal Biotech has a 52-week low of $70.51 and a 52-week high of $133.60. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -79.09 and a beta of 0.78.
Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $3.89. The business had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.17) earnings per share. Krystal Biotech’s revenue for the quarter was up 8500.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.
