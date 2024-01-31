Short Interest in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Declines By 7.6%

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the December 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

nLIGHT Stock Performance

LASR opened at $13.24 on Wednesday. nLIGHT has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day moving average is $11.72. The stock has a market cap of $618.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 2.44.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $50.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that nLIGHT will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of nLIGHT

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in nLIGHT by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in nLIGHT by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in nLIGHT by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in nLIGHT by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in nLIGHT by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 181,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LASR shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Benchmark upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LASR

About nLIGHT

(Get Free Report)

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.