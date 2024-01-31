Short Interest in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Declines By 7.6%

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the December 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.
nLIGHT Stock Performance
LASR opened at $13.24 on Wednesday. nLIGHT has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day moving average is $11.72. The stock has a market cap of $618.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 2.44.
nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $50.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that nLIGHT will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of nLIGHT
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LASR shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Benchmark upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on LASR
About nLIGHT
nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than nLIGHT
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Med-tech stock Conmed dips ahead of big Q4 report…opportunity?
- What Are Low Beta Stocks
- Here’s how Abercrombie’s “Chase” strategy keeps printing money
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 4 med tech stocks with improving prognosis for 2024
Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.