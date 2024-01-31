Short Interest in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Drops By 5.6%

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,200 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the December 31st total of 109,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 139,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Insider Activity at First of Long Island

In other First of Long Island news, EVP Christopher J. Hilton purchased 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $183,315.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,786 shares in the company, valued at $342,032.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First of Long Island

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First of Long Island in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,053,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First of Long Island by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 396,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after buying an additional 205,741 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in First of Long Island by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,151,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,546,000 after buying an additional 98,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First of Long Island by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,095,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,888,000 after buying an additional 73,278 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in First of Long Island by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 103,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 61,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

First of Long Island Stock Performance

First of Long Island Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:FLIC traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,145. First of Long Island has a fifty-two week low of $8.79 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average is $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $272.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is 71.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

