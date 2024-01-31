Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIEB opened at $1.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average of $1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $69.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.22. Siebert Financial has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Get Siebert Financial alerts:

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $18.05 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Siebert Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Siebert Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Siebert Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Siebert Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Siebert Financial by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.