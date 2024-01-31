Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Siebert Financial Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SIEB opened at $1.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average of $1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $69.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.22. Siebert Financial has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $18.05 million during the quarter.
About Siebert Financial
Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.
