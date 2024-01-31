Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Hits New 52-Week Low at $20.52

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.52 and last traded at $20.81, with a volume of 159041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on SGML. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sigma Lithium from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Sigma Lithium Trading Down 4.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.40.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $96.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.86 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sigma Lithium Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nucleo Capital LTDA. increased its stake in Sigma Lithium by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nucleo Capital LTDA. now owns 2,796,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,710,000 after buying an additional 266,298 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Sigma Lithium by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,542,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,150,000 after purchasing an additional 475,794 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Sigma Lithium by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 887,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,791,000 after purchasing an additional 104,630 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Sigma Lithium by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 718,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,655,000 after purchasing an additional 134,389 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Sigma Lithium by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,988,000 after purchasing an additional 54,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Featured Stories

