Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.17 Million Stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TLH. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,457,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,844,000 after buying an additional 465,570 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $573,000. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,257,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,665,000. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 33,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLH opened at $105.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.73. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $116.93.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.