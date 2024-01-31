Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

OXY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,626,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.85 per share, with a total value of $97,374,932.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 240,160,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,373,586,294.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 8,720,708 shares of company stock worth $505,766,000 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:OXY opened at $58.91 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $55.12 and a one year high of $67.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.62.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

