Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 636 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth about $53,000.

RWL opened at $87.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.08 and its 200-day moving average is $81.20. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $71.68 and a 1-year high of $87.04.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

