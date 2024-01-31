Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.33

Shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.33 and last traded at $22.16, with a volume of 27057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SLN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Silence Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company.

Silence Therapeutics Stock Up 8.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.99. The stock has a market cap of $631.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.41.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.28. Silence Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 236.14% and a negative net margin of 151.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 million. As a group, analysts expect that Silence Therapeutics plc will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLN. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Silence Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Silence Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,315,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 66.6% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 239,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 95,676 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 293,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 14.4% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's mRNAi GOLD GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform that is used to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

