Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Shares Gap Up to $43.64

Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.64, but opened at $47.12. Silgan shares last traded at $46.60, with a volume of 117,312 shares changing hands.

SLGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup downgraded Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Silgan from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Silgan from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.63 and a 200-day moving average of $43.35.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,253,397.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 25,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,253,397.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacey J. Mcgrath sold 1,085 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $45,461.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,368.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,085 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,712 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Silgan by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 64,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 28,130 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,027,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,323,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,159,000 after buying an additional 66,837 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. 66.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

