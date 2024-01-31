Silicom (SILC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report) is set to issue its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Silicom Stock Performance

NASDAQ SILC opened at $17.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.21. Silicom has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $44.25. The stock has a market cap of $115.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicom

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SILC. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Silicom by 17.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicom by 22.2% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Silicom by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Silicom by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 677,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after buying an additional 11,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Silicom by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SILC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silicom in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Silicom from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports high-performance networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in the United States, North America, Israel, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

Further Reading

